First Foundation Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Foundation by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

