First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of FGBIP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
