First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after acquiring an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.