First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.
Shares of FHB opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $31.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after acquiring an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
