First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of FPAFY stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
First Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
