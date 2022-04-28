First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

