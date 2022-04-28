First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

