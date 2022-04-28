First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.