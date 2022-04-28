First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 311.5% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

FVC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

