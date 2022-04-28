First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 122,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the period.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

