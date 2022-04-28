First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 214.0% in April

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $20.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.
