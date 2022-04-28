First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ GRID opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $107.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.