First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FTXL stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
