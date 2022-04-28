First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

