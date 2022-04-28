First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

FYC opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

