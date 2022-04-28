First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.
