First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

