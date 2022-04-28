First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

