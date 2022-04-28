First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.52. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 89.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

