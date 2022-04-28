Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.