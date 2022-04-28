Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 40.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

