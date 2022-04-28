Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for comScore and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $139.88, suggesting a potential upside of 171.60%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than comScore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.52 -$50.04 million ($0.80) -2.64 Fiverr International $297.66 million 6.36 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -28.93

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -13.89% -24.34% -7.93% Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51%

Summary

comScore beats Fiverr International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

