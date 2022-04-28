Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 350.3% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.