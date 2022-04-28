Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 350.3% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

