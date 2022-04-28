FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLT opened at $251.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

