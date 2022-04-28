Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-3.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FND stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.
In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
