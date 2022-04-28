Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-3.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.