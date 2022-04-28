Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.