Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Focus Financial Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,057.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

