Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

