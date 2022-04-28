Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

