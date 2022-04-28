Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.250-$2.350 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.280-$0.340 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Forrester Research by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.