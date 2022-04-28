Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fortive by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

