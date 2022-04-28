Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.04-3.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

