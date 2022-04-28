Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $17.32 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.
FBIO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.