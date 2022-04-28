Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will report sales of $20.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $17.32 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

FBIO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.