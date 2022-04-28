Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $17.32 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

FBIO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

