Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
