Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

