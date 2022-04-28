Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

