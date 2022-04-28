Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.