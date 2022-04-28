Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.
FELE opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
