Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,321,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

