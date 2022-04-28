Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.