Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FELE. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

