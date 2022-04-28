Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

FT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 29,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

