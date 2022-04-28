Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.12.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

