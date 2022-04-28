Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 229.7% in April

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 229.7% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FMANF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.