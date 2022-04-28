Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 229.7% in April

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 229.7% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FMANF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.