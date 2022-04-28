Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

