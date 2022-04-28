Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.22.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 36.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.