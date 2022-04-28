Frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

