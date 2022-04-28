Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

