FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 61,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,328,357 shares in the company, valued at $64,198,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

