fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.95 on Thursday. fuboTV has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.61.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in fuboTV by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.