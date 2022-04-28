fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

