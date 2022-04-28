FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 209.1% in April

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $54.79 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

