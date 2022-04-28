Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.75-1.91 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNKO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687,789 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,860. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Funko by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

