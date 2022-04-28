Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE FSNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,251. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.